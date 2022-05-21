The Bloodline messed RK-Bro up real bad

Unifying the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team titles wasn't enough. The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns had to send a message to Randy Orton & Riddle. They closed the May 20 SmackDown by kicking their asses.

Said ass kicking was bad enough WWE issued a storyline update on RK-Bro's health. Riddle seems to have gotten the worst of it, but the local medical center hasn't given us an update on the Viper yet...

This will, of course, provide an impetus for the feud to continue... possibly until the end of July after both Bros have lost challenges to challenged the Tribal Chief.

Kayfabe best wishes to the former Raw Tag champs. I'm sure they have ample pain management supplies on hand.