The Usos are the undisputed WWE tag team champions

After teasing as much for weeks, WWE finally went ahead with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a title unification match on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

You already knew how this was going to go.

After yet another damn good match featuring these two teams — they don’t know how to have bad matches, I’m convinced — Roman Reigns appeared at the opportune time to ensure his cousins emerged victorious. Sure enough, after a Frog Splash, that’s exactly what happened.

Jimmy & Jey Uso are the undisputed WWE tag team champions, and The Bloodline hold all the damn gold.

After, Randy Orton & Riddle were beaten down even more, with Orton getting the steel steps treatment and Riddle taking a splash through the announcer’s table. A child was shown crying in the audience.

Acknowledge The Bloodline.

