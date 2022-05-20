Sasha Banks, Naomi suspended indefinitely by WWE

We wondered what WWE would do about Sasha Banks & Naomi leaving the women’s tag team titles behind and walking out on Monday Night Raw this week. We got our answer on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022

After lead commentator Michael Cole buried them for “letting us all down” and “disappointing millions of fans” for their decision to walk out, he revealed the two have been suspended indefinitely by WWE. The women’s tag team titles were also vacated.

Immediately after, Cole revealed how they will crown new champions: a future tournament will be held.

He did not comment on the fact that without Banks & Naomi, the women’s tag team division is entirely nonexistent. No word on how large the field will be for the tournament considering this fact, or when it will take place. Presumably it will only happen once they build out an actual division, something Banks & Naomi wanted in the first place.

