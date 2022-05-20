LA Knight debuts on SmackDown as ‘Max Dupri’

Oh hey, LA Knight has finally arrived on the main roster, making his debut on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Yes, of course he has a new name.

Max Dupri.

He introduced himself to Adam Pearce as the CEO of a new modeling agency for male models who are going to take over the world or something or other. He claimed he was hired by Sonya Deville, and even though she’s no longer in power, he’s still going to get to do his thing.

He’s been working this gimmick in the dark for a bit now (see here) and now he’ll get the chance to do it on TV every Friday night on FOX. We’ll see if Mansoor and MACE THE FACE are going to be with him like they were in dark segments.

Either way, do you see this working?

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show right here.