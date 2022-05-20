WWE said to have a plan for Roman Reigns’ next three PPV title defenses

Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns isn’t booked for next month’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, but WWE isn’t go to try and sell out stadiums in Las Vegas, Nashville & Cardiff without their biggest star. So who will challenge the Head of the Table at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Clash at the Castle?

We actually already had a pretty good indication about that last one, but this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE has a plan for all three shows. It’s not much of a surprise if you’ve been following Raw and SmackDown.

Per Dave Meltzer, Riddle kneeing Roman in the face last Friday will eventually lead to a match July 2 in Allegiant Stadium. Later that month in Nissan Stadium, it’ll be Reigns vs. the other half of RK-Bro, Randy Orton. Then in the UK at Principality Stadium, we’ll get the expected clash with Drew McIntyre.

Sound like a plan? A plan that could change, of course.