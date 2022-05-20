WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 20, 2022) with a live show emanating from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, featuring all the latest build to next month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: There will be a tag team title unification match between RK-Bro (the Raw tag champs) and The Usos (the SmackDown tag champs).

Elsewhere on the card, WWE will have to find a new challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown women’s championship. Hell in a Cell is only two weeks away, so there isn’t much time left to figure it out.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 20