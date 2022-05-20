WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 20, 2022) with a live show emanating from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, featuring all the latest build to next month’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) event.
Advertised for tonight: There will be a tag team title unification match between RK-Bro (the Raw tag champs) and The Usos (the SmackDown tag champs).
Elsewhere on the card, WWE will have to find a new challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown women’s championship. Hell in a Cell is only two weeks away, so there isn’t much time left to figure it out.
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.
