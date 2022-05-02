 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mick Foley isn’t mad at Undertaker

He forgot someone even more important during his WWE Hall of Fame speech, and is in good among stars Taker didn’t mention in his.

Celebrities Attend The Miami Dolphins Vs New York Jets Game - December 8, 2019 Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

During Undertaker’s somewhat TED Talk-esque WWE Hall of Fame speech on April 1, he didn’t mention one of his most famous rivals. Vince McMahon mentioned Mick Foley — who in the late 1990s as Mankind had an epic feud, and one of the most famous & infamous matches in wrestling history, with the Dead Man — while introducing the headliner of the 2022 class. But Foley’s name didn’t come up as Mark Calaway spoke about his life and career.

It struck some as odd, including Mick’s daughter...

But the man himself wasn’t bothered by it, and humorously sought to downplay any controversy or “heat” when asked about it by In The Kliq recently:

“Well, listen, I forgot to mention my wife during my speech, so I’m not one to lecture anybody about who they should and should not include in their speech. I was not there for those formative years. His was more about friendship and support. We had a great rivalry, but he didn’t mention Rock or Austin. So, if I’m not hurt, no one can be hurt on behalf of me.”

