Indie wrestler plays Steve Austin as ‘Young Rock’ approaches the Attitude Era

Young Rock, the NBC sitcom that chronicles Dwayne Johnson’s life at various points, has never shied away from portraying the wrestling business. It would be pretty impossible, conspiring Rock’s a third-generation pro who’s now one of the most famous wrestlers ever.

We’ve seen the show portray the men who mentored and inspired an adolescent Dwayne. Those were family on his mother’s side, members of the legendary Samoan Dynasty headed by High Chief Peter Maivia, and contemporaries of his father, territories era star Rocky Johnson. We haven’t seen the guys and gals Rock worked with around the turn of the century.

Until the episode debuting this week, that is. One of the things May 3’s “Corpus Christi” will cover is DJ’s arrival in the then-WWF as Rocky Maivia. On his Instagram, The Great One shared pictures of a locker room scene circa 1996. We can see actors playing Undertaker, Mick “Mankind” Foley, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, and more. We also see the recreation of his first meeting with a man who would become his greatest rival — Steve Austin.

Austin, still working his pre-Stone Cold “Ringmaster” gimmick, is played by independent wrestler & stuntman Luke Hawx.

On his Facebook, Hawx commented on the gig:

“The correct words for this is HELL YEAH ! I’ve kept this secret for a good while now but I’m so happy to announce that I have joined the cast of NBC’s Young Rock as the greatest wrestling superstar of all-time Steve Austin! My debut episode comes out this Tuesday night and I am thrilled to be a part of NBC’s #1 Comedy”

In addition to Hawx, the pics show us Brock Dunstan as Foley, Josh Rawiri as Undertaker, Miles Burris as Connecticut Blueblood Triple H, Brad Burroughs as Michael PS Hayes, Gawain Johnstone as Mantaur, and Brett Azar in his recurring role as The Iron Sheik.

Pretty wild, huh? Check out Young Rock, Tuesdays at 8pm ET on NBC.