WWE Raw results, live blog (May 2, 2022): WrestleMania Backlash go home

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (April 25, 2022) from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) set for this coming Sunday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Advertised for tonight: now that the RK-Bro vs. The Usos tag team title unification match has been turned into a six man tag, adding Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, respectively, The Bloodline are coming to the red brand. Meanwhile, Asuka just returned and she’s got her sights set on former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Speaking of, Bianca Belair needs something to do. All that, and more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 2