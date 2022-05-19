The Authors of Pain have returned to pro wrestling by launching their own promotion, Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). The lineup for the WES debut show on June 4 is wild, featuring the likes of Braun Strowman, Alistair Overeem, Nia Jax, Lana, Mojo Rawley, and many more.

Now we can add Jonathan Coachman and Impact Wrestling commentator Matt Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) to the mix for June 4. They’ll be joining the WES commentary team:

WES WELCOMES @TheCoachrules TO THE COMMENTARY TEAM pic.twitter.com/HnuhtEcLMA — Wrestling Entertainment Series (@wesofficialtv) May 19, 2022

WES’s debut event is taking place at the 10,000 seat Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. Here are the advertised matches that Coachman and Rehwoldt will be calling:

Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) vs. Alistair Overeem for the WES World championship

Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) vs. CJ Perry (Lana) for the WES Women’s title

Legion of Pain (AOP) w/ Paul Ellering vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin for the WES Tag Team championship

Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto) vs. JONAH

Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green for the WES Women’s Tag Team titles

Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) vs. Lince Dorado

That’s the PPV card for FITE. There’s also a free streaming pre-show with two more matches:

Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick (Oney Lorcan)

Dirty Dango (Fandango) vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr. (No Way Jose)

Coachman last worked as a WWE commentator in late 2018. Hopefully he won’t have to shake off too much rust so he can keep up with the incredible action on display during the exciting women’s championship match pitting Nia Jax against Lana.

Are you hyped for the WES debut card on June 4, Cagesiders?