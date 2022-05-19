The rumor mill indicates that Roman Reigns has held onto the Universal championship for the better part of two years because WWE is hoping to set up a huge match pitting him against The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next year in Los Angeles, perhaps with the intention of marketing Reigns as the greatest of all time.

The main problem with this idea, of course, is that The Rock’s Hollywood schedule and insurance make it damn near impossible to turn the idea into reality. Dwayne Johnson hasn’t wrestled a normal length pro wrestling match since WrestleMana 29 in 2013. He suffered an injury in that match that screwed up his Hollywood schedule and wasted significant time and money as a result.

Paul Heyman understands that the idea of The Rock wrestling again is more fantasy than reality. In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Kevin Kellam, Heyman labeled the dream match with Reigns as just a fantasy, while also lacing it with an appropriate level of hype just in case it does indeed happen:

“We can speculate all we want about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns. It’s masturbatory fantasies until there’s a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson’s signature on it. Then I know it’s real. And until then, it’s just fantasy. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson’s to come and get the rub from the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of 20, 30, 40, 50, a hundred thousand people live, cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns...and until he puts his name on a contract, it’s just his fantasy.”

Dwayne Johnson sure has some unusual masturbatory fantasies.

