Stephanie McMahon is taking a leave of absence from WWE

Stephanie McMahon announced on Twitter that she is taking a leave of absence from her responsibilities as Chief Brand Officer at WWE. Here are her exact words:

As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022

PW Insider wrote the following update in response to Stephanie’s announcement:

“The word making the rounds within the company is that McMahon, as she noted, has decided to take a break to focus on her family and the belief is that at some point, she will be returning, but there’s no time table. One would think this means they will, obviously, have someone else handling some of her current duties until she returns.”

So the word making the rounds is that she will do exactly what she says she is going to do, and someone else will likely fill her duties in the meantime.

Go figure.

