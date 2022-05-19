Toni Storm describes WWE’s terrible idea to embarrass her in her underwear

Toni Storm’s short-lived run on the WWE main roster is best remembered for an angle near Thanksgiving last year where Charlotte Flair smashed two pies in her face.

During an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Storm was asked about that pie-in-the-face segment. She said it was actually one of her better times in WWE, and much better than their original creative idea for that night:

“I was actually quite happy with that segment that day because it was a lot better than the original idea. The original idea was...I was called up and asked if I was comfortable with having my shirt ripped off, or something. They wanted to do this whole angle where it was like they were gonna rip my shirt off so I was gonna be...embarrassed in my underwear, I guess. I don’t know. When you’re asked if you’re comfortable if you’re to do that, and it’s like literally people are being fired every single week, it’s like, well yeah...I guess I’m comfortable with that. I guess I’m gonna be doing that. But then a lot of people fought to not have that happen because that would have been terrible. A terrible idea.” “So to be honest, the pie was actually...it was quite a sweet treat in comparison to what it could’ve been. In hindsight, I don’t really mind. You know what? I’m not even mad. People think I’m so mad about that. I think it’s hilarious. Standing there covered in pie!” “That was a good day. Not painful memory at all. That was a good one...that was one of my better times.”

Storm brings up a great point that when your peers are being fired left and right, there’s extra pressure to go along with WWE’s very bad creative ideas, even when the performer is not comfortable doing so.

