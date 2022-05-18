Roman Reigns announced for multiple July & August WWE TV dates

Even if he wasn’t holding both the WWE and Universal championships right now, the possibility of Roman Reigns becoming a part-time member of the roster would be a big talking point on the wrestle web. With the Tribal Chief holding both Raw & SmackDown’s top men’s titles? It was THE topic of conversation... until this past Monday night, anyway.

But I digress.

When last we left off on the subject of Reigns’ schedule, reports indicated he’d signed a new deal for fewer dates. Roman was removed from advertising for most of WWE’s summer shows, but whether that meant he’d now be working a Brock Lesnar-like schedule or just slowing down a bit wasn’t clear.

Memories refreshed? Okay. Here’s the new news.

Reigns is now being advertised for two shows leading up to SummerSlam: The Fri., July 22 SmackDown at TD Garden in Boston & Mon., July 25’s Raw in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The champ-champ also shows up among the “Featured Superstars” for Fri., Aug. 19’s SmackDown at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Presumably, we’ll see more dates added to Roman’s schedule, as he’s expected to work the three stadium shows this summer (Money in the Bank on July 2, SummerSlam on July 30, and Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3) and will need to build his matches for each.

Believe that?