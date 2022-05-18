John Cena hopes to be back in WWE for his 20th anniversary

It’s coming up on a year since we last saw John Cena in WWE, but he’s always been clear that even as he racks up success in his Hollywood career (new seasons of HBO Max’s Peacemaker and Wipeout on TBS were promoted at the Warner Discovery upfronts this week) — he’ll never leave the sports entertainment business behind.

Cena knows that, like other members of his business-changing OVW developmental class Randy Orton & Batista, this year will be 20 years since his WWE debut. The 16 time World champ doesn’t promise he’ll be back to celebrate answering Kurt Angle’s open challenge on SmackDown in June of 2002, but it sounds like he’s trying.

When man-on-the-street interviewer Adam Glyn caught up with Cena and asked when we’ll see him back in ring, he said:

“Soon. I know in WWE years I turn 20 pretty soon, so that’s a pretty big thing... and from a pretty storied class of folks: Batista, Randy Orton, Brock [Lesnar] who kind of all turned 20 this year. So I’m aware that that’s coming around the corner and who knows? “There’s a lot of cool stuff going on and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep. So, I don’t know when I’ll be back but hopefully it’s soon. I’ve been gone for too long.”

Can you see Cena returning to WWE in 2022?