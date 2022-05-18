NXT 2.0 is going on the road for the first time

It its late 2010s heyday, NXT toured all over. The pandemic (and the rise of AEW as another alternative to main roster WWE) shut that down.

Even before the black-and-gold brand got popular enough to sell tickets across the U.S. and U.K., the developmental program ran all over the state of Florida. The so-called “Coconut Loop” served as a way for talents not appearing on television to get reps. It’s something that’s been noticeably missing from the 2.0 era, as some talents have been tasked with having their first matches in front of fans take place on camera, as well.

WWE’s addressing that next month. As announced on the latest episode of NXT, the brand is touring Florida in June. Based on the armories and rec centers listed as venues so far on the ticketing site, this is a comeback for the “Coconut Loop”.

June 10 at the University Arena Community Complex in Tampa, Florida

June 11 at the Largo Events Center in Largo, Florida

June 24 at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida

June 25 at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida

July 8 at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Florida

July 9 at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida

July 22 athe Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida

July 23 at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida

We’ll see if the demand is still there. But even if houses are light, the practice could be invaluable for the men & women of NXT.