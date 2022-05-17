Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez advance in NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

The first round of the first ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament concluded on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

In the first match-up, Lash Legend squared up with Tatum Paxley, who claimed she was going to shut Legend up by powering through her to the semifinals. That is not what happened.

Instead, she got front kicked in the mouth and pinned clean in the center of the ring. Legend moves on.

In the second match-up, Roxanne Perez, the highly touted former ROH women’s world champion, took on Kiana James, who was presented as a strategist who crunched the numbers to give her an edge. Yeah.

So, of course, she lost. Perez used a sunset flip to punch her ticket to the semifinals.

That sets up Legend vs. Perez in the second round, with the winner advancing to the final to take on the winner of the Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley match.

