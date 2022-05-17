Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy set for NXT In Your House 2022

Joe Gacy and Bron Breakker were always headed for another match, considering the former recruited two goons in cloaks to help give him an edge. We still don’t know who they are — even if we have a pretty good guess — but they’re assisting Gacy in his quest to become NXT champion.

During this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, we found out when the two will have their next title match: it will take place at In Your House on Sat., June 4, 2022, at a location to be announced.

Only there will be a special stipulation.

Gacy, claiming Breakker should want to kick his ass all around the arena, all around and upside down, laid out the challenge that they have their match but if Breakker gets disqualified he still loses his NXT championship. Breakker, because he’s Bron Breakker, just went right ahead and accepted.

So it’s on.

Here’s the updated In Your House lineup: