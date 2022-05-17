Carmella defends Corey Graves’ commentary during Sasha & Naomi’s walkout

There are a lot of angles to WWE Women’s Tag champs Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out of Raw last night (May 16). Several of them have to do with the company’s response to the situation, which included an unprecedented written statement, and remarks from color commentator Corey Graves during the broadcast.

Like this one:

“... Sasha Banks & Naomi summarily and unprofessionally left the arena...”

Some fans know that Vince McMahon is usually the person in the ear of announcers, often telling them what to say on air even under normal circumstances. That was reportedly the case with Graves’ comments about Banks & Naomi on Raw.

But some don’t, or forget/ignore in the heat of the moment. One of those fans tweeted the above to Corey’s wife, saying “Get your man, Carmella.” She shut that down, explaining the Graves was just doing his job:

Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants. He does his job. Period. — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) May 17, 2022

This being the internet, the criticism will still come. But this should make it clear you shouldn’t bring it Mrs. Graves.