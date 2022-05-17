 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wrestler reactions to Sasha & Naomi’s Raw walkout include CM Punk snapping at Matt Cardona

By Sean Rueter
/ new
WWE.com

Just like the rest of the wrestling world, wrestlers are following along with and commenting on the story of the day (and week, and probably month) — WWE Women’s Tag champs Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out of the May 16 Raw, allegedly over issues with creative plans for them over the next several weeks.

Unsurprisingly given this is another round of independent contractor vs. management, where the details of the story are coming second-hand and off-the-record, tempers seem short. You can see that in CM Punk’s reaction to Matt “Zack Ryder” Cardona jokingly comparing Sasha & Naomi’s situation to his 2012 booking.

FTR’s Dax Harwood is Team Punk in that exchange...

And he definitely has his friend Sasha’s back:

Like Dax’s, the other public comments were pro-wrestler:

And not just for Sasha & Naomi. Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) spoke up in response to WWE’s statement about their walkout, tweeting “Bloody Hell”, and standing up fo his wife Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop (real name Kim Benson) for what that statement seemed to be inferring the Tag champs’ perception of them:

More to come, almost certainly.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...