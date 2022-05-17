Wrestler reactions to Sasha & Naomi’s Raw walkout include CM Punk snapping at Matt Cardona

Just like the rest of the wrestling world, wrestlers are following along with and commenting on the story of the day (and week, and probably month) — WWE Women’s Tag champs Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out of the May 16 Raw, allegedly over issues with creative plans for them over the next several weeks.

Unsurprisingly given this is another round of independent contractor vs. management, where the details of the story are coming second-hand and off-the-record, tempers seem short. You can see that in CM Punk’s reaction to Matt “Zack Ryder” Cardona jokingly comparing Sasha & Naomi’s situation to his 2012 booking.

If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now. https://t.co/Hh0zA7nsid — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 17, 2022

FTR’s Dax Harwood is Team Punk in that exchange...

And he definitely has his friend Sasha’s back:

Always, always, ALWAYS stand up for what you believe in. Fucking ALWAYS!!! pic.twitter.com/rPIuOm6XlT — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 17, 2022

Like Dax’s, the other public comments were pro-wrestler:

Naomi

Sasha — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 17, 2022

“You must find the courage to leave the table, if respect is no longer being served”



- Tene Edwards — Big Swole (@SwoleWorld) May 17, 2022

And not just for Sasha & Naomi. Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) spoke up in response to WWE’s statement about their walkout, tweeting “Bloody Hell”, and standing up fo his wife Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop (real name Kim Benson) for what that statement seemed to be inferring the Tag champs’ perception of them:

Take it elsewhere boys. There's no one on God's green earth who thinks Nikki and Kim are unsafe. — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) May 17, 2022

More to come, almost certainly.