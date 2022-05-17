I’m actually starting to believe Ezekiel

For a couple weeks now, WWE has been releasing these fun little “digital exclusive” videos of Ezekiel reminiscing on his brother, Elias, and how he helped pave the way for him to become the WWE Superstar he is today. Here’s the latest example:

While watching the above video I realized I have these moments where I legitimately buy into what they’re selling here. Like, I actually start believing him and think that Ezekiel and Elias are two different people, legitimately brothers, and he’s been honest the entire time. I’ve indulged this enough to kind of sort of buy into what he mentions here, that maybe one day they could be tag team champions and how surprised Kevin Owens would be when he sees them together after all this time of falsely believing they were the same person.

I mean, yeah, it’s fun to go along with the gimmick sometimes. This is pro wrestling, that’s part of what makes it great. But I can’t be the only one who is going along with it to such a degree that I catch myself actually believing it a little bit.

Can I?

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: