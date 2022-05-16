Bianca Belair vs. Asuka set for Hell in a Cell

WWE originally planned a Six Pack Challenge for the main event of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, with Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Naomi, and Sasha Banks wrestling to decide the next number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw women’s championship.

Then, Banks & Naomi walked out (read the statement WWE released on the matter here).

Adam Pearce went ahead and changed the match to a straight up singles affair pitting Lynch vs. Asuka, leaving Doudrop and Nikki out in the cold with no explanation was to why they couldn’t simply do a Fatal 4-Way. They really shouldn’t have been in such a match to begin with, but they were previously advertised, after all.

Either way, they went ahead with Lynch vs. Asuka and the match itself was largely uninteresting, as it wasn’t given a lot of time. The finish saw Lynch get Belair involved by throwing Asuka into her on the outside, only for that to bite her, as Bianca hopped the apron and when Becky tried to use the distraction to cheat, Asuka spit the green mist in her face and scored the victory off that.

Quick check in on Becky:

Been rough for the former champ of late.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka will take place at Hell in a Cell on June 5, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. It joins the previously announced Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes trilogy match.