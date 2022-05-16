Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes 3 will be a Hell in a Cell match

Cody Rhodes beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 on April 2.

Cody Rhodes beat Seth Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

No need to make it a trilogy, right?

Wrong!

Not only will they be doing a third match on pay-per-view, they’ll be doing a Hell in a Cell match at the event of the same name scheduled for June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. And not only are they doing it, but they booked Rhodes to be the one to ask for it!

Indeed, Rhodes responded to Rollins costing him the United States championship on Monday Night Raw last week by showing up to this week’s show and saying Seth will have to kill him to deny him his “quest for vindication” and he’s going to give him the chance in a Hell in a Cell match. Here’s how the response went:

It wasn’t long after that WWE made the match official.

So far, it’s the only match set for Hell in a Cell next month.