Sasha Banks, Naomi reportedly walk out of Raw over creative issues (UPDATED)

UPDATE: WWE has released a statement on the situation right here.

During the early parts of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw on USA Network, WWE advertised a Six Pack Challenge for the evening’s main event, one that would determine who is next in line for a Raw women’s championship match against Bianca Belair. Sasha Banks and Naomi, the current WWE women’s tag team champions, were set to be involved in that main event.

Then, suddenly, a change was announced. There was very little reasoning behind it, with Becky Lynch telling Adam Pearce she saw the tag champs walking out of the building and Pearce quickly booking a Lynch vs. Asuka singles match.

Later in the show, Corey Graves mentioned that the two have always been professionals, so there must be something more to their walking out.

As it turns out, at least if PW Insider is to be believed, the word backstage is Banks met with Vince McMahon over a creative issue related to the planned main event match and when changes weren’t made, Banks decided to walk out, with Naomi choosing to walk out with her.

We’ll update with any more information that comes out.

