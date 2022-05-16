The ratings are in for May 13, and the story continues to be live sports — and how not much does better than pro wrestling/sports entertainment against them.

Friday night’s four highest rated shows among 18-49 year olds were all basketball-related, led by the two NBA Playoff games on ESPN that averaged audiences of 5.91 million with a 1.96 in the demo. There were also three NHL Playoff games in the cable top ten.

Without that, SmackDown‘s viewership dropping 5% (to 1.893 million) while the rating fell 13% (to .40) from last week would look a lot worse. It's not great that WrestleMania Backlash didn't give people more incentive to tune in, but WWE's blue brand was still second only to Shark Tank among broadcast originals, and sixth overall.

Over on cable, Rampage was pre-empted to 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT by TNT's hockey coverage for the second week in a row. That still meant historically bad numbers, but not as bad as May 6. This week’s show was watched by 340K (a 16% increase) and pulled a .12 in 18-49 (up 9%). It also climbed back into the top 50, finishing 30th among cable originals.

A few more weeks of playoff competition for both shows, and one more out of its usual time slot for Rampage, which is on the schedule for 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily