Will we ever see Sasha Banks’ character from The Mandalorian again? It’s unclear. Koska Reeves didn’t pop up in The Book of Boba Fett, which served as Mandalorian season 2.5. We’ll have to wait for season three to see if she’s back by Bo-Katan Kryze’s side in an effort to reclaim Mandalore (I suppose there’s a chance she could show up on Obi-Wan Kenobi when it premieres in a few weeks, but I doubt it).

For now, what we do have is this clip from Sasha Banks’ appearance on Kevin Hart’s YouTube interview show, Cold As Balls. In it, Hart calls for his Sith-reject minions to bring them toy lightsabers so they can fight while sitting in Cold As Balls signature ice baths.

Even though her character isn’t a Jedi, Sasha pulls out the win.

Slow news day, or the best news day? You decide.