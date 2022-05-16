WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 16, 2022) from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, featuring all the latest build for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) coming up on June 5, 2022.

Advertised for tonight: Bobby Lashley goes to war with Omos inside a steel cage. Lashley issued the challenge after MVP cheated to help the Nigerian Giant beat him at WrestleMania Backlash.

Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes appears to be headed towards a Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Asuka are both chasing after Bianca Belair’s Raw women’s championship, The Judgment Day is gaining momentum with Rhea Ripley as their newest member, and more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 16