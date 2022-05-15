Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s cancer has returned

Last October, ‘Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He posted a video update about his related surgeries in November, and by early December noted he was cancer free.

Duggan provided another update today with some bad news on his health:

“Hi folks, I hope you enjoyed the pictures and videos of our travels. We’ve been having a great time. But reality is here, and I’m afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over, even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I’m having my second hormone shot and Tuesday I’m being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week. But the doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early. But still, it’s a very terrifying time for me and my family.

But the doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re gonna do. So, I’m afraid I’m gonna make most shows, but some shows, I’m gonna have to postpone or cancel. And I’m sorry about that, but that’s the way it’s got to be.

I’m gonna be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it...Hopefully, it will help someone out there, ‘cause I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are gonna go through this. And I know it’s gonna help me. You folks have helped me through an awful, awful lot over the years, many times before, and sharing this with you is gonna help me get through this. So thank you. And please don’t feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome. And remember, I’ll get through this. Thanks very much folks.”