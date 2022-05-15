NXT In Your House is scheduled to take place on Sat., June 4, 2022. Two title matches are official for the show.

#WWENXT is bringing the action to your living room with the return of #InYourHouse!



Make space on the couch as @CGrimesWWE goes one-on-one with @Carmelo_WWE for the #NATitle and The #CreedBrothers look to finally strike gold when they collide with #PrettyDeadly! pic.twitter.com/6pAwUeUpb5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2022

WWE has confirmed that Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) will defend the NXT tag team titles against the Creed Brothers. Pretty Deadly won the titles last month in the aftermath of Nash Carter being fired by WWE and MSK stripped of the gold. The Creed Brothers have been seeking revenge on Pretty Deadly stemming back to a parking lot attack in March at Roadblock. Julius and Brutus Creed defeated the Viking Raiders at Spring Breakin’ earlier this month. Roderick Strong got involved in the finish, so a rematch with Erik and Ivar is set for this Tuesday night.

Elsewhere on the In Your House card, North American Champion Cameron Grimes will put his gold on the line against Carmelo Hayes.

Do you plan to stream NXT In Your House live on Peacock on June 4? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.