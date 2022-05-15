The Bloodline competed as a unit at WrestleMania Backlash and smashed the team of Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre. It was a reminder there’s no end in sight to The Bloodline’s dominance of WWE.

The Usos are approaching one full year as the SmackDown tag team champions; Roman Reigns now holds both the WWE championship and the Universal championship after conquering Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Paul Heyman is among the greatest talkers in the history of pro wrestling. Expectations are extremely high for anybody who is a member of this group.

During an interview on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast, Jimmy Uso was point-blank asked about the likelihood of his wife, Naomi, joining The Bloodline. Here is Jimmy’s response:

“It’s very, very likely man. She talks about it a lot...she could snap, man. And she snapped on my ass plenty of times. She can bring that promo, man. She’s so ready to try something new. You know, she’s always been adaptive, she gets it. That’s why she’s been around. Sometimes I forget she’s been here 10 years too.”

Naomi is currently holding the Women’s tag team titles with Sasha Banks. If WWE ever pursues another singles push to the top for her like they did in 2017, turning heel and joining The Bloodline is certainly one way to get there.

Do you agree with Uso when he says Naomi is “very likely” to join The Bloodline?