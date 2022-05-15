WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 match card & rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Hell in a Cell show set to take place on Sun., June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois.

We’re three weeks out from showtime and there are zero official matches for the card. The rumor mill indicates Roman Reigns won’t be on the show, which could make this the second straight pay-per-view without a defense of the WWE Universal championship.

As a result, the main attraction for Hell in a Cell 2022 appears to be:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Cody picked up wins against Seth at both WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash. Rhodes was ready to move on from Rollins after the latter victory, but the Visionary couldn’t let it go. He viciously assaulted Cody on the May 9 episode of Raw. One final match between Rhodes and Rollins is appropriate for the Hell in a Cell gimmick, and it appears that’s where this story is likely headed.

There aren’t too many other obvious matches lined up for this event right now. However, there is some speculation WWE will book a triple threat Raw women’s championship match between Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka.

There’s also a potential pay-per-view rematch between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, following Corbin injuring Moss and sending him off to a local medical facility on the May 13 episode of SmackDown.

In the tag division, RK-Bro and the Usos are continuing their feud from WrestleMania Backlash. Their rivalry could perhaps make its way onto Hell in a Cell if there is an inconclusive finish in their upcoming tag title unification match on May 20 episode of SmackDown.

In addition to Rhodes, Rollins, Belair, and Asuka, the official Hell in a Cell 2022 poster also features Edge, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, and Bobby Lashley. Make of that what you will.

Finally, Charlotte Flair is out of action indefinitely, and rumors indicate she is unlikely to return in time for Hell in a Cell.

What are your thoughts on how Hell in a Cell 2022 is shaping up, Cagesiders?