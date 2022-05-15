WWE reportedly has a list of wrestlers who are allowed to get haircuts

Edge had his typical long hair last Sunday when he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. One night later (May 9) on Raw, Edge’s hair was cut short.

The Judgment Day’s leader happens to be one of the lucky names on WWE’s apparent list of wrestlers who are allowed to get their hair cut backstage at television tapings. Per Fightful, an internal email in WWE indicates the following men are on the approved haircut list:

AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Finn Balor

Happy Corbin

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Madcap Moss

Miz

Paul Heyman

Randy Orton

Ricochet

Matt Riddle

Riddle Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Sheamus

Xavier Woods

To be clear, this doesn’t necessarily mean wrestlers who are missing from the list can’t get haircuts outside of WWE. This is simply the list of men on the roster who have permission to use the company barber backstage at WWE television tapings.

Are you amazed that such a list even exists, Cagesiders? Do you think Ezekiel will one day make the list while his older brother Elias remains denied? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.