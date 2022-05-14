Shelton Benjamin’s out with an injury for only the second time in his career

We haven’t seen much of Shelton Benjamin on television lately, which isn’t actually that unusual — at least not since WWE decided to disband The Hurt Business because... reasons. Outside of Main Event, the last time he worked Raw or SmackDown was as part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the blue brand’s WrestleMania 38 go home episode.

Today (May 14), Benjamin explained why he’s been out of action for the last month or so, tweeting:

“For only the second time In my career an injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!”

The 46 year old doesn’t provide any specifics about his injury. The last match he worked was a tag with Cedric Alexander against Street Profits on Main Event that was taped on April 25. Benjamin also doesn’t tell us about the other time he was out. His Wikipedia page (<sarcasm> which is always 100% accurate </sarcasm>) says he was out with a knee injury prior to WrestleMania XX in 2003-2004, and reminds us his return to WWE in 2017 was delayed due to torn rotator cuff.

No matter. The good news is Benjamin sounds optimistic he’ll be healthy soon. Looking forward to it, Shelty!