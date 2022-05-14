Corbin doesn’t know what a cervical contusion is, but he’s happy he gave Moss one

Madcap Moss followed up his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win from WrestleMania weekend by beating his former friend Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash. So on the May 13 SmackDown, Corbin got some payback. He attacked Moss with a steel chair during a promo, then used the trophy to Pillman-ize Madcap’s throat...

Pretty gnarly-looking — and props for not just breaking the trophy like most angles involving The ‘Dre winner.

That meant we’d be getting a WWE storyline injury diagnosis, and it came (after the usually enjoyable Sami Zayn interview) on Talking Smack, where Happy also gloated about taking out the man whose bad jokes helped him stop being a Bum Ass...

Megan Morant: I just received an update that he’s... suffered a cervical contusion... Happy Corbin: Oh, that sounds bad. I don’t know what it is, but it sounds bad. Can you explain that? What is it? Is it damage to this whole area [gestures to his neck and throat]? Cause I bet it didn’t feel good. Felt good for me, but definitely didn’t feel good for old Madcap Moss. MM: Do you have any explanation for your actions? HC: Explaining what I just did — I mean, I’m here for a good time. I’m happy. I’m happy for a reason, and doing that to Madcap Moss after he somehow pulled out some miraculous victory at WrestleMania Backlash, well, that made me happy. So that’s why I did it. That’s my explanation. I’m going to go out there and do whatever it takes to make me happy.

What a Bum Ass.