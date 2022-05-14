Sasha Banks & Naomi are looking for a fight again

Shayna Baszler & Natalya were never really appropriate challengers for the WWE women’s tag team titles but they were at least a team who had been together for a few weeks, so they got the chance to win them on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

They failed to do so.

Of course they did.

Now, Sasha Banks & Naomi, the champions, who have worked awfully hard to make those titles worth fighting for, are once again left without any opponents in the tag team division. Perhaps that’s why Banks was tweeting about watching NXT this week.

They’re looking for a fight:

“Come find us, or we’re going to come to you.”

Despite Kayla Braxton saying there are other women’s teams in WWE, there really aren’t. NXT may be the only place left for them to go to find an actual fight under the WWE umbrella.

