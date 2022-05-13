WWE tag team title unification match set for SmackDown next week

Let’s try this again!

WWE had previously planned to do a tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash before Roman Reigns inexplicably tore up the contract and that match went by the wayside. RK-Bro didn’t forget about it, however, and they took up the cause, showing up on Friday Night SmackDown this week to reassert themselves.

The way they went about this was to go straight through Reigns himself, with Orton insulting him and making clear they’d like to have a match, unify the straps, and start calling them the “undisputed WWE tag team championships.”

Sounds good, huh?

The Usos accepted the challenge but pushed it off to next week. Promoters gotta promote and all that.

Next Friday’s episode will be just two weeks out from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view scheduled for June 5 in Chicago.

