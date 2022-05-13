WWE’s Clash at the Castle poster freakin’ rules

The logo for Clash at the Castle — WWE’s upcoming first United Kingdom stadium show in 30 years, and main roster PPV Premium Live Event of any kind since 2003 — has been out since they announced the name a couple weeks back. Both received mixed reviews. They’re a little goofy, but not Great Balls of Fire-level cheesy. And this is a pro wrestling show, even if Vince McMahon & company don’t want us to call it that.

We hadn’t seen a full poster/graphic, though. Until today (May 13), when images were dropped along with the announcement of hotel & travel packages for the event, happening Saturday, Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Just my opinion, of course, but this thing is cool as hell. Some retro b-movie vibes, but if you’re gonna go the Hammer Films route, this is the show to do it for...

We often joke about the fact Drew McIntyre doesn’t actual use “Angela”, but the design with Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Edge, Cody Rhodes & Becky Lynch’s faces reflected in the sword almost makes the years he’s been carrying that silly sword around worthwhile.

Anyway, let us know what you think of the poster for Clash at the Castle, and whether it confirms Roman Reigns vs. McIntyre as the main event, in the comments below.