WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch back in jail after judge revokes bond

Tammy Sytch, known to wrestling fans as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, was arrested in Florida last week and charged with DUI Manslaughter and eight other offenses stemming from a March traffic incident which left one man dead. Bail was set at $227,500, which she posted with the help of a local bondsman.

Citing Sytch’s lengthy history of drunk driving, the state requested pretrial detention. At a hearing today (May 13), Judge Karen Foxman granted that request, stating:

“The defendant is a threat to the community and I do not feel that a monitor would protect the community because it’s too easy to evade.”

Daytona Beach reporter Claire Metz of WESH 2 was in court and posted updates, including this video of the judges ruling:

Judge says no reasonable way to keep public safe from her other than complete bond revocation pic.twitter.com/XGXr9vxfCJ — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) May 13, 2022

State Attorney R.J. Larizza of Florida’s 7th Circuit issued a statement after Sytch’s bond was revoked:

“A deadly driver will reside behind bars until her case is resolved. A serious threat to the driving public has been removed.”

Sytch will be arraigned on May 31. She and her boyfriend James Pente also face a civil suit filed by the family of Julian Lasseter, the 75 year old man who died when the car Sytch was driving rear ended his stopped vehicle on Mar. 25.