Dakota Kai may have just revealed her post-WWE name

Since she’s believed to have an NXT standard 30-day non-compete following her WWE release in late April, we’ve got a few more weeks before Dakota Kai can show up anywhere. But she seems to be getting ready for her next move, and may have just given us a sign what name she’ll wrestle under when she does.

Kai, whose real name is Cheree Crowley, already indicated she wouldn’t return to using the name she used on the independent and international scenes prior to signing with WWE in 2017. In a message she shared on social media after being cut, Crowley wrote: “I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.”

So what will the 34 year old New Zealander be billed as for her next booking?

Trademark records show that Crowley filed for “King Kota” on May 9. She also changed her Instagram handle to “imkingkota”.

Like it?