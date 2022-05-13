WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (May 13, 2022) with a live show emanating from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. This is the fallout show following last weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend the Women’s tag team titles against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Elsewhere on the card, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle promised to cross over from Raw to demand a future tag team title unification match with Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 13