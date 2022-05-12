We get to hear more wild stories from President Dwayne Johnson

According to Deadline, NBC has renewed Young Rock for a third season of episodes. Over the course of the first two seasons, the sitcom has explored several different periods from the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Some folks suspect Young Rock might be a trial balloon for a potential future presidential run for The Rock, because it’s presented from the perspective of Dwayne Johnson as he’s running for United States President in 2032.

We live in a time when American politics is largely a shitshow and unqualified celebrities can win the presidency. So if another celebrity decides to join the fray in a few years, I guess it might as well be one who is actually a decent human being and doesn’t ask mind-numbingly stupid questions about Hurricane Guns.

At any rate, if you are a fan of hearing wild stories from The Rock’s life in pro wrestling, or just pop at seeing fictionalized versions of your favorite wrestlers from your youth, then you have a lot to look forward to now that Young Rock is renewed for season three.

