After Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE championship with the Universal championship, a lot of fans understandably assumed we’d be seeing more appearances from Reigns on Raw. After all, one of the reasons why Brock lost is because having an absentee champion on a part-time schedule is not ideal.

That’s why it was a bit jarring earlier this week when word got around that Roman Reigns was removed from all WWE television and house show advertising after late June, aside from a couple stadium pay-per-view events in the summer. Follow-up reporting indicated that Roman signed a new contract with WWE that called for fewer dates, and Roman himself has indicated that he’s entering a new phase in his WWE career.

It turns out that Roman’s new schedule is already missing a key date even prior to that late June period. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Reigns will not be competing at WWE’s Hell in a Cell 2022 pay-per-view, which is scheduled for June 5 near Chicago, Illinois:

“He’s off the Chicago show, which is the next pay-per-view on June 5th. He will be doing pay-per-views this summer.”

Meltzer added that Reigns will be doing some television dates during the summer ahead of his matches at Money in the Bank (July 2) and SummerSlam (July 30):

“Even though he was removed from all the advertising after June 24th...he will do TVs to build up those [stadium PPVs], so it’s not like he’s not gonna be on TV, but he’s not gonna be doing a lot of dates.”

So what exactly will Roman’s limited dates schedule look like? It apparently won’t be all that different from part-timer extraordinaire, Brock Lesnar:

“I think he’s gonna be on more shows than [Brock] Lesnar, but not appreciably more.”

Is WWE really prepared to go the next several months without taking at least one of those titles away from Roman Reigns? Until they do that, television and house show lineups will certainly be lacking when the Tribal Chief is not around:

“The next championship match will be July the 2nd [at Money in the Bank], so they have all these house shows with no champion.”

How do you feel about potentially not seeing much of WWE’s top two men’s championships over the next few months, extending perhaps all the way through WrestleMania 39 next year? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.