Drew McIntyre wants WWE to bring back the European championship

The then-WWF’s European championship wasn’t around for long. But between British Bulldog becoming the inaugural champ during a 1997 tournament in Germany and RVD beating Jeff Hardy to unify it with the Intercontinental title in 2002, it captured a Scottish lad’s attention.

And with the now-WWE back to touring on both sides of the Atlantic, plus the first stadium event in the United Kingdom since ‘92 coming up later this summer... that Scotsman wants to hold the belt. If just for a little while.

Drew McIntyre told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy:

“I just want it. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid. So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it. Give old Drew the European title for young Drew.”

McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury for the European championship at Clash at the Castle? Book it, Vince!