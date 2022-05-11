The ratings and viewership data are in for the May 10 edition of NXT. And they’re pretty rough.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT was watched by 533,000 people. That’s a 19% decrease from last week. The 18-49 year old rating was .10, down 23% from Spring Breakin’. Both numbers are the worst in the history of the brand when airing on USA.

NXT finished 51st among cable originals, its first time that low since March. The top ten was made up of live sports, news and reality programming; two NBA blowouts led the way with an average audience of 3.96 million and a 1.39 rating.

That competition was surely a factor, but it wasn’t significantly different competition than every wrestling show’s been facing. Adding the NHL Draft (which finished 14th with viewership of 469K and .19 in the demo) to the mix of basketball and hockey playoffs shouldn’t mean finishing behind TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos and Big Restaurant Bet on Food Network.

For reference, because it’s going to be a talking point, last week’s episode of Rampage aired in the afternoon in large portions of the country and still pulled the same .11 in the demo that Big Restaurant Bet did.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

