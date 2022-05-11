Charlotte Flair is “out of action indefinitely,” per WWE

WWE gave us the kayfabe explanation for Charlotte Flair taking the summer off, and we then heard confirmation the hiatus was so she & her longtime love Andrade could have their wedding and go on their honeymoon.

Now the company is following up on their side of the story. On The Bump this morning (May 11), Kayla Braxton said Flair will be “out of action indefinitely” due to the storyline injury suffered while losing the SmackDown Women’s title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night.

BREAKING: As announced on @WWETheBump, due to the injury suffered during the "I Quit" Match at #WMBacklash, @MsCharlotteWWE is out of action INDEFINITELY. pic.twitter.com/ix5tBGsr7S — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2022

The open-ended nature might help add some suspense for the Queen’s eventual return. In the meantime, most of the suspense is on what the SmackDown women’s scene will look like under Ronda’s reign. Aliyah, Naomi, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li are the only active names listed for the blue brand’s division on WWE.com’s roster page.