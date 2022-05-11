I can’t believe this actually made it to television

Tony D’Angelo and his goons got some payback on Legado del Fantasma on NXT 2.0 this week by kidnapping one of their own, returning the favor from last week. Santos Escobar, upon realizing what had happened, decided to simply call D’Angelo up to talk it over.

What ensued was one of the most hilarious B-movie level conversations you’ll ever see or hear:

D’Angelo: Hello. Escobar: Yeah, hello. … Hello. D’Angelo: Who’s this? Escobar: It’s me. D’Angelo: Me who? Escobar: It’s me. You know who. Me. D’Angelo: Oh yeah, how’s it going? Escobar: Not good. Not good at all.

That is verbatim the way they get the conversation rolling. It’s like if a sixth grade teacher gave out a homework assignment to make a mobster movie and this is what the students came up with.

They shot this, edited it, and watched it back before putting the stamp of approval on it. Truly amazing.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: