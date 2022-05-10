WWE featured six total matches on the main card of WrestleMania Backlash 2022, which took place on May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 2 hours, 53 minutes, and 18 seconds (2h 53m 18s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the six matches that took place during this event:

22m 11s: RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Bloodline

20m 46s: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

16m 33s: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

15m 21s: AJ Styles vs. Edge

9m 45s: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

8m 51s: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

These times add up to 1h 33m 27s, which is roughly 53.9% of the show. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.7%.

With only six matches booked on the card, it’s not surprising to see multiple bouts run long.

WWE booked an Omos singles match to go almost 10 minutes, which is a bad idea given his complete inability to sell. WWE has actually booked The Nigerian Giant in a steel cage match against Lashley for next week’s (May 16) Raw, so WWE might be asking him to go even longer than this.

Moss vs. Corbin was given the death spot on this card, sandwiched between the top two bouts at the end of the night. Even so, their match lasted longer than Drew McIntyre’s match with Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

Edge is a marathon man who typically has one of the longest matches of the night, but that wasn’t the case on this card.

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?