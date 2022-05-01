WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 match card & rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the WrestleMania Backlash show set to take place on Sun., May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will mark the second time the Backlash event has been rebranded with the WrestleMania name tacked on.

We’re just one week out from showtime and here’s how the card looks:

Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro

There was originally a plan to unify the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles but that seems to have changed now that it’s been turned into a six-man tag team match.

SmackDown Women’s Champions I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

After forcing a tap at WrestleMania 38 but not getting the win because the referee was down, Rousey decided she wants to make Flair say “I Quit.”

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Rollins had to wrestle Rhodes without knowing that was his opponent at WrestleMania. This is the rematch.

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Edge’s new stable has been making Styles’ life hell. This will be his second crack at Styles after a win at WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Lashley beat him at WrestleMania, then won an arm wrestling contest on Raw this past week but was beat down after. Just another rematch, but this time MVP is on Omos’ side.

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Corbin turned on his friend after getting upset at his singles success, which included winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka seems like it could happen here, but this could very well be a full up card already.

