Alexa Bliss got married

Corey Graves and Carmella weren’t the only WWE stars to get married this weekend. Monday Night Raw’s Alexa Bliss also tied the knot with her longtime significant other, musician Ryan Cabrera. The two got engaged in November 2020 and finally made it official with a wedding in Palm Desert, California earlier today.

If you’d like a detailed breakdown of the wedding with the inside scoop from the happy couple, People has you covered with their exclusive look right here.

It’s noteworthy here because Bliss hasn’t been on television of late after doing a series of vignettes for her return. She missed WrestleMania 38 and, per the People article, is now off to Disney in California and then Hawaii to celebrate her nuptials.

They also say they want to start a family at some point, with Bliss remarking they want two kids, though they give no time frame for when they want to do that.

Congratulations to the happy couple!