Ricochet is back next week to defend his Intercontinental title against Jinder Mahal

By Geno Mrosko
If you were wondering why Ricochet wasn’t on Friday Night SmackDown this week after successfully defending his Intercontinental championship against Los Lotharios last week, he says it’s because WWE gave him time off to spend with family:

He’ll be back next week, however, and he’s coming back to another championship match:

If you’re wondering how Jinder Mahal came to earn an Intercontinental championship match, well, he just sort of showed up in Adam Pearce’s office and begged for a match, demanding Ricochet be forced into putting his title on the line. Pearce didn’t respond at the time because Ronda Rousey showed up and hit Mahal with a stare so hard he simply backed out of the picture.

She, too, wanted a title match, and she got her way. I suppose it only makes sense that Mahal got his way too.

Elsewhere, WWE announced Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for next week’s show as well.

