If you were wondering why Ricochet wasn’t on Friday Night SmackDown this week after successfully defending his Intercontinental championship against Los Lotharios last week, he says it’s because WWE gave him time off to spend with family:

A champion not only defends his title in the ring, he defends & protects his family.



Thank you @WWE for giving this champion some time to spend with my son this weekend. After whooping Los Lotharios on Wrestlemania Smackdown, some R&R with MY champ is exactly what I need. — I am the Champion. (@KingRicochet) April 8, 2022

He’ll be back next week, however, and he’s coming back to another championship match:

If you’re wondering how Jinder Mahal came to earn an Intercontinental championship match, well, he just sort of showed up in Adam Pearce’s office and begged for a match, demanding Ricochet be forced into putting his title on the line. Pearce didn’t respond at the time because Ronda Rousey showed up and hit Mahal with a stare so hard he simply backed out of the picture.

She, too, wanted a title match, and she got her way. I suppose it only makes sense that Mahal got his way too.

Elsewhere, WWE announced Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for next week’s show as well.